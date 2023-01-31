Robert Hall Baird Sr. passed away and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2022, with family by his side at LincolnHealth Hospital in Damariscotta after a brief illness at the age of 96 years old. Born on April 14, 1926, in Edgecomb to Frank and Ellen Baird, Bob grew up in Sheepscot/Newcastle.

He served in the Merchant Marines at the end of World War II and saw some of the world. He then met Louise M. Baird and married her on Nov. 3, 1948. Together they built a home and resided in Alna and they had four children: Janice, Robert Hall Jr. “Bobby,” Carol, and John.

Bob was a very diligent worker. While his children were growing up, he worked on the home farm raising cows. He worked at many places over the years, such as Granite Paving, Dragon Cement, Wiscasset Fuel, then Gibbons. Bob also worked for Dead River for many years. Then he worked for Sears. He also worked for Crooker and Sons for many years. He worked until he could not work anymore.

He was a very religious Christian man. He believed in God above all else. Bob always went to church on Sundays and was close with Pastor Sewall Pearson and family, who was a big part of the Baird family household.

He enjoyed nature, going fishing, and hunting with his son John. Bob enjoyed going up north with his family from time to time to moose watch.

He liked being daring and going on roads that were not too safe: couldn’t tell him otherwise. Bob loved his family very much and there was nothing he would not do for his family and friends. He was quite the “true Mainer.”

Robert is predeceased by his wife, Louise M. Baird; his daughter, Janice Baird; son, Robert Baird Jr.; brothers, Frank Jr. and Edwin “Eddie” Baird; and sister, Ruth Baird Curtis.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Carol Small and her husband, Alan Small, of Alna; son, John Baird, of Alna; grandchildren, Kimberly Dubord and husband, Michael Dubord, of Nobleboro, and Melissa Small and Rich Russomano, of Augusta; and great-grandchildren, Dalton and Carter Taylor, of Nobleboro, and Isabella Russomano, of Augusta; his sisters, Inez Parsons, of Rochester, N.H., and Judy Greenleaf, of Millinocket. Robert has many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being entrusted with Kincer Funeral Home. The funeral, to be held in the spring, will be announced later for a date.

