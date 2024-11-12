Robert I. Waltz, 93, of Jefferson, passed away at home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2024 after a period of declining health, with his family by his side. Born on March 1, 1931 in Newcastle, he was the son of Sewall and Irene (Robinson) Waltz.

Bob grew up in Damariscotta Mills with his 10 siblings and graduated from Lincoln Academy, a member of the class of 1950. After graduation he began working for the State Highway Department. In 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 18 months in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1954. In 1957 he married Patricia Herald and returned to work for the state until his retirement in 1991.

After retirement, he and Patty enjoyed traveling and many camping trips with family. Bob could always be found in his garage making well houses and many other woodworking projects, and during the summer months he loved spending many hours in his garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Patty, in 2016; eight of his siblings: Carroll Waltz, Raymond Waltz, Henry Waltz, Hoopy Waltz, Priscilla Hatch, Judy Campbell, Margaret Russell, and Gloria Gagne.

He is survived by his three children, David Waltz and his wife, Wendy, Holly Spinney and her husband, Donald, and Bob Waltz and his wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren, Heather Knowles, Kelly Kinne, and Dalton Waltz; six great-grandchildren, Maggie and Sophie Knowles, Carter and Amelia Kinne, and Aubree Witham and Ellie York; his brother, Frank Waltz Sr.; and his sister, Gertrude Pinkham.

A time to visit with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St. in Damariscotta. A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Trask Lawn Cemetery in Jefferson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

