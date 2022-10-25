Robert J. Foote, 66, of Newcastle, died peacefully at Maine Medical Center in early October 2022 after a courageous and long struggle.

Born and lived most of his life on Long Island, N.Y., he retired to Newcastle in 2017. He just loved living in Maine, especially seeing the world from the seat of his lawnmower. His big heartfelt presences will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survived by the love of his life, wife Christina Foote; father to Sean and Pamela; and grandfather to Jullian; son of Betty Maier; brother to Wendy Keller (William), and nephews Chris and Dan Keller.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate his lie on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

