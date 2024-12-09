Robert J. Nee, 87, of Damariscotta, died of Alzheimer’s, peacefully at home with family by his side, on the evening of Dec. 5, 2024.

Born on May 26, 1937 in McKeesport, Pa., Robert (Bob, Bobby) grew up playing in the neighborhood, became an Eagle Scout, graduated from University of Pittsburgh in 1960, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1960 to 1968.

Bobby married the love of his life, Joan Gruber, in August of 1961 and had four children: Christopher, Colleen, Timothy, and Michael, and eight grandchildren: William, Gavin, Katie, Ben, Elizabeth, Jack, Emma, and Bobby.

Bob and Joan moved to Rochester, N.Y. for work, he had a fulfilling career of 27 years in sales with Eastman Kodak Co. His family ping-ponged around the country with his promotions.

He and Joanie retired to Maine in 1993, opening the 1839 House Antique Store. Bob helped in all things. Together they enjoyed hosting family and friends, Bob always ensured everyone’s comfort, that glasses were full, and dishes were done.

He lived his life in service of others: his family, his church (St. Patrick’s), the Lion’s Club, and rang the Salvation Army bell at Christmastime. He did all with humility and grace, not ever looking for accolades. He truly listened, made people laugh, think, or pause.

As a father and grandfather he loved to play: golf, cards, and games of all sorts. Truly engaging and interested in the world of his children and grandchildren, he would at times tease to get a laugh. Bob was a solid supporter of family, friends, and community generously providing wise counsel, perspective, and encouragement.

Bob’s kindness, sense of humor, and wisdom will be sorely missed. He was in fact a true family man that was admired by all who knew him.

Donations can be made in his name to ASPCA because he loved animals.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

