Robert J. Piper Sr., 86, of Damariscotta, passed away on June 27, 2023, while visiting family in Sedona, Ariz.

Robert “Bob” was born on April 20, 1937 to Ruth and Harold Piper in Utica, N.Y.

Bob grew up in Falmouth, where he attended high school and enjoyed playing on the varsity basketball team. Bob graduated from the University of Maine Orono in 1960 with a degree in education. He went on to complete a master’s in counseling at San Diego State University in 1969. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964, stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany.

Bob married his college sweetheart, Norma V. Whiting, on June 11, 1960. Bob and Norma had three children, Rob, Tracy, and Brett.

Bob started his teaching career in Limestone. After earning his master’s, he became a guidance counselor at Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury, Conn. Later he became the guidance director at Avon High School in Avon, Conn. Working with kids was a driving force throughout his career.

Bob and Norma took early retirement to continue their careers at the American School in Lima, Peru. While in Peru, they became friends with several South American artisans. Upon their return to the U.S., they moved to Damariscotta and opened Inka Upri Galeria featuring the work of their friends.

Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, reading, and travel. He was also an avid sports fan and was passionate about all Boston teams. His latest hobby was chasing geese off the lawn with his riding mower.

Bob is survived by Norma Piper, his wife of 63 years; his eldest son, Rob Piper and spouse, Ronit Piper, of Issaquah, Wash.; his daughter, Tracy Piper, of Norton, Mass.; his youngest son, Brett Piper and spouse, Jay Hasbrouck, of Burien, Wash.; and his brother, Richard Piper and spouse, Alice Piper, of New Port Richey, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Helfrich and Harold Piper; his brother, Jay Piper and spouse, Barbara Piper.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to your favorite charity in Bob’s honor.

