Robert L. Hills, 102, of Damariscotta, passed away on the morning of March 18, 2024, at Schooner Cove in Damariscotta, where he had been living for the past 20 years.

Born in Gaylordsville, Conn. on Sept. 4, 1921, he was the son of Newton and Ruby Hills. For six years he went to Gaylordsville Grammar School, and went on to graduate from New Milford High School in 1937, at the age of 15.

He worked on local farms and the Gaylordsville Garage until August of 1941, when he went to Canada to join the Royal Canadian Air Force and became a fighter pilot. He later transferred to the U.S. Air Force in June of 1943, and was honorably discharged in May of 1945 as a first lieutenant.

He then worked for International Silver Co. for 38 years. He and his wife, Beverly, vacationed at a cottage on Lake Pemaquid at Lakehurst Camps for over 50 years. They loved the area and finally moved to the Schooner Cove Independent Living Community in Damariscotta in 2004.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Beverly; four brothers; and three sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Hill; and two brothers.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

