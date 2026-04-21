Robert Lauren Clark passed away Sunday, April 12, 2026, the day after his 93rd birthday. He was lovingly surrounded by family.

Born to Dorothy and Lauren Clark on April 11, 1933 in Saco, Bob spent his childhood in Hollis, where his family owned a lumber business. Schooled through elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse, he graduated high school from Thornton Academy and then from a post-graduate year at Hebron Academy.

As a youngster, Bob loved to play the trumpet and baseball and to be on the water with family and friends at Ferry Beach. Music, sports, and the ocean were deeply woven into his life.

After graduating from Boston University in 1955, Bob joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska and then moved to Boston to become associate director of marketing at First National Food Stores in Somerville, Mass. Living and working in Boston, he played trumpet in an amateur Dixieland band called The Icehouse 5 + 2, which had originally formed in 1961 in a converted icehouse in Ogunquit. Their numerous “gigs” took them all over New England to help celebrate weddings and special occasions, annually to Bermuda, and even once to play for a crowd of more than 3,000 at a Boston Summer concert on Prudential Plaza.

In 1964, Bob fell in love with Ruthie Weeks, a teacher in Hingham, Mass. and they married in 1965. Shortly thereafter they moved to Andover, Mass., where he was a mighty dad to their two daughters, Merrill and Carrie.

In 1968, Bob assumed the position of general manager of Cablevision Corporation of America, Boston. His experience managing cable systems large and small, coupled with a solid background in acquisitions, marketing, and banking (he was a director of Bank of New England-Bay State) uniquely qualified him for the contributions he made to the development of the cable television industry in New England. He was president of New England Cablevision from 1979 to 1993.

Bob was committed to many civic, business, and church activities. He was president of the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, the Merrimack River Watershed Council, and vestry at Christ Church, Andover, Mass., to name but a few.

With family and friends, there was never a shortage of fun playing sports at the North Andover Country Club or boating on the C-Lark lV near South Bristol, where he and Ruthie had a home on Johns Bay.

Fueled by humor, respect, love, and strong family ties, Bob was a devoted, loving husband for 62 years and “everything” to daughters, Merrill Clark Cheney (David), of New Harbor, and Carolyn Clark Connaughton (Terence), of Westwood, Mass. He was a beloved “Baa” to his six grandchildren: Julia and Liza Cheney and Conor, Haley, Mackenzie, and Ava Connaughton. With a twinkle in his eye, he was always up for their activities; his unspoken motto was “if you’re doing, do it right.”

In retirement, Bob and Ruthie spent winter months at The Landings in Savannah, Ga. and then to be closer to family they moved to Kennebunk in 2012, becoming active in the community, Rotary Club, golfing, land conservation, and the Church on the Cape. Bob will be missed dearly by so many he held close for 93 years. He is now safely in the palms of God’s hands.

Calling hours are scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Steeple Fund of Church on the Cape, P.O. Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bob’s book of memories page at bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

