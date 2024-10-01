Poet, artist, and raconteur Robert Lee “Bob” Whitmire III, 75, passed away in his Round Pond home on Sept. 17, 2024 from cancer. He was known for having a deep and infectious laugh, along with a seemingly inexhaustible cache of stories, anecdotes, and jokes. If you were ever lucky enough to hear him holding court, you understand the profound nature of today’s silence.

Bob grew up in western North Carolina, where he came of age playing guard for the football team and devouring science fiction novels. After serving in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam War, he returned home to pursue a degree in anthropology. While in college, he met the woman he would spend his life with, Joan McClintock. The two married, had two sons named Duncan and Benjamin, and eventually settled down in Round Pond.

As a husband, he was an eager companion who loved to travel the world sampling food and drinks and exploring museums and historical sites. As a father, he was generous with his time and wisdom, always happy to pile into the car for a long drive to talk things through. He adored his daughter-in-law, Shiva, with whom he enjoyed discussing anthropology and comparing idioms in English and Farsi.

He had an opinion about, and an expression for, just about everything. A prodigious reader, he could carry on conversations ranging from Arthurian myths, to current events, to black holes, to motorcycle maintenance without breaking stride. His research often led him to change his mind about beliefs he’d formerly championed, and it was this ability to be both outspoken and open-minded that made him so unique.

Bob was a man of many talents and tangents. Following an award-winning career in journalism and opinion writing, he pursued a passion for antique fountain pen restoration. For several years he worked as a direct support professional at Mobius Inc., where clients and staff alike appreciated his patience, humor, and ingenuity as a caregiver. His landscape photography has been featured in galleries up and down the coast of Maine and hangs in homes around the world. Bob also published dozens of haiku. One of his poems was even included in the Lunar Codex, a series of capsules sent to the moon as a representation of humankind’s potential for collaboration, creation, and coexistence.

Perhaps his greatest role was that of grandfather. “Poppi,” as his grandchildren Norah and Roman know him, could always be counted on for a big bear hug and a round of applause. He was their biggest fan and took advantage of every moment he had to grace them with as much love and affection as they could hold.

Bob liked to describe his spiritual identity as that of a “lapsed druid with Buddhist tendencies.” He had a Tolkienesque admiration for the natural world, which he shared with others through his photography and poetry. Buddhists believe that nothing in this world is permanent, a philosophy Bob epitomized through a lifetime of curiosity, growth, and evolution.

A celebratory service will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mobius Inc. in Damariscotta.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

