Robert Louis Doe, 74, went to be with our lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Togus Springs hospice unit of the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, after his battle with cancer.

He was grateful for the care received at the VA and at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Bangor on March 15, 1949, he was the son of Arthur Franklin and Florence (Kavanaugh) Doe.

Bob served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany during the early 1970s.

He is survived by six siblings: three brothers, Charles and wife, Sally, of Holden, Mass., David and wife, Susan, of Charlton, Mass., and Daniel and wife, Julie, of North Andover, Mass., and three sisters, Diane Doe, of West Lebanon, N.H., Marilyn Doe, of Denmark, and Grace Holihan, of Hampton, N.H.; as well as many cousins; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews and their families.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Peter.

He attended schools in Limestone and graduated from Hall-Dale High School. He attended the University of Southern Maine after his Army service.

Bob loved music and was an advanced clarinet player. He played with All-State bands and community bands for several years. He had a passion for classical music, especially his favorite composers, Mozart and Beethoven. He also enjoyed popular music, including Pink Floyd.

His nature photography was enjoyed by his family. Bob’s flare for art led him to create several paintings of both amusing and modern art. Bob was an environmentalist and conscientious about recycling. He cleared and recycled metal debris from many roadsides in Lincoln County. Many trees were planted by him in a variety of locations. We will miss his dry sense of humor. Bob especially loved living close to the Maine coastline.

A service in his honor will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s name to any of the following: Midcoast Conservancy via midcoastconservancy.org/ or P.O. Box 439, Edgecomb, ME 04556; the American Cancer Society via cancer.org or P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to VAVS (with the notation to help veterans in hospice care), Voluntary Services (135), VA Maine Healthcare, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

