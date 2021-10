Robert Moulton, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Oct. 21, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Shuman Cemetery, Route 220, in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A full obituary will be published when available.

