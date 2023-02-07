Robert Paul Weaver Jr., 86, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta after a year-long battle with lymphoma.

Bob was born on April 14, 1936, in York, the son of Robert Paul Weaver Sr. and Claire (Adams) Weaver. He grew up in Kittery, and it was there that he learned that he loved spending his time in and around the salt water. His love of our state’s natural beauty would play a huge role in his life.

Upon graduating from Traip Academy in 1954, Bob joined the Navy, serving on board the USS Boston, our country’s first guided missile frigate. It was while he was stationed in Virginia that Bob met the love of his life, Ursula Davis. They were married in Washington, D.C. in 1958, and soon settled there to start their family. After several years of living in D.C. and Maryland area, Bob missed the beauty and slower pace of his native state, and moved the family to South Gardiner. Over the years they would move several times, enjoying the neighbors they met along the way in Jefferson, Westport Island, and most recently, Topsham.

Bob spent over 30 years working for the U.S. Postal Service, first in Maryland, then Augusta. His natural curiosity for others made him many friends along his route and among his colleagues. His first question to anyone he met over the years was “Where did you grow up?” That curiosity would spark many friendships over the years, especially his close friends Bob and Carolyn Reynolds, and his fishing buddy, Bing Jordan.

Bob loved the outdoors, and was a skilled fisherman, eagerly planning his trips with Bing to the far reaches of the state, looking for elusive trout and salmon in remote ponds and lakes. He always had his trusty Maine Gazeteer handy, plotting his next adventure. Many road trips were taken all over the state and beyond, first with his young family, then with Ursula in retirement. He also loved camping in Baxter and hiking whenever he could. Bob also loved gardening and had both bountiful vegetable gardens and ornamental gardens over the years. He was known to share the bounty of his gardens with his neighbors, friends, and family.

Another passion was following high school and college sports, especially football and basketball. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s games, and could be found traveling the state on weekends during football season, catching as many games as he could, often with his friend, Bing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ursula; and son, Timothy. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Gay and husband, Ron, of Gardiner; son, Matthew “Jed” and wife, Sarah, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Christopher Gay and wife, Laura, of Windsor, Robert Gay and fiancee, Ashley, of Gardiner, and Jennifer Carver and husband, Weston, of West Gardiner, along with Gwendolyn and Brady Weaver, of Nobleboro; as well as four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Tennant and husband, Jay, and family, of Kittery; many cousins in the Kittery /York area, Godson, George Davis, and family, of Maryland; and Ursula’s cousin, Linda Marcin, and husband, Steve, of Pennsylvania.

His family would like to thank his wonderful Topsham neighbors, especially Gordon for their visits and help over the past few years, as well as his medical team at MMPMH Cancer Care, and the wonderful staff of the Maine Veteran’s Home Alpha unit and Beacon Hospice.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 19. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Gardiner.

If desired, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Maine Veteran’s Home Activities Dept., 35 Hero’s Way, Augusta, ME 04330; Beacon Hospice; or perhaps just think of Bob as you enjoy your favorite seafood at the ocean’s edge.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

