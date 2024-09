A celebration of life for Robert Paul Wylie will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at Duck Puddle Campground’s barn in Nobleboro. He is survived by his wife, Reba Wylie; daughters, Karri Heindl (Dan), Paula Schumann (Jeff); grandchildren, Melissa Moore, Dustin Schumann, Ryan Schumann, Nathaniel Sillery; 10 great-grand children; brother, Donald Wylie; and sisters, Diana Dube and Elain Farrington.

