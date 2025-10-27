Robert Phillip Wareheim, 70, passed away on Oct. 17, 2025, at home with his cat on his lap, surrounded by his wife and children, after a long battle with type 1 diabetes.

Bob was born in 1955 to Robert and Jeannette Wareheim and grew up in Cedar Grove, N.J., sharing pranks and jokes with his sisters and two best friends. In 1972, he moved to Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School the following year. He was thrilled when his parents, sisters, and friends all eventually moved to Waldoboro, allowing for frequent visits, reminiscing about their childhood mischief.

Bob graduated with a degree in criminal justice, but the work he especially loved was digging clams. He was a licensed high-pressure boiler operator and worked in the maintenance departments at Schooner Cove and later at Pen Bay Hospital, until 2024.

Bob learned welding from his father and felt that anything could be fixed with a little sheet metal. As a young man, karate was a significant part of his life. He liked playing the guitar, quoting Seinfeld, beekeeping, and gardening. Bob was known for growing and sharing garlic and always had a few cloves in his pocket.

Bob is survived by his wife, Paula (née Blake), with whom he shared 45 years; three children, all of Waldoboro, Sarah (and Garrett) Burridge, Erin (and Troy) Martin, Robert (and Cheli) Wareheim; two grandchildren; sisters, Susan (and David) Cole and Karen (and Robert) Schilke; mother-in-law, Joyce (and Avon) Buzzell; several nieces and nephews; as well as lifelong friends, Heinz Sell and Jim Hopler.

Bob was predeceased by his nephew, Christopher Cole.

Bob’s family is deeply grateful to the organ donor who, in 2016, gave him the gift of seeing his children get married and of meeting his grandchildren.

A service and reception will be held at the Rockland Elks Lodge on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and share a memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Wareheim family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

