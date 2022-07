A celebration of life for Robert “Robi” Day, of Waldoboro, who passed away on May 26, 2022, will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the American Legion Post No. 1, 335 Limerock St., Rockland. Please bring a story and a dish to share. A cash bar will be available.

