It is with sadness that we announce that Robert “Robin” Simmons, of Bristol, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Feb. 3, 2026 after a long illness, at the age of 72. Robert was the beloved husband of Jane Simmons, who passed away in 2013.

Robert was born on March 20, 1953 in Boston, Mass. and was the dear son of Robert K. Simmons and Queenette Simmons-Kindell, and stepfather Jim Kindell, all of whom predeceased him. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973, and returned to Boston where he worked in building services for Massachusetts General Hospital for many years. He and his wife Jane were married in 1982 and were never happier than when they retired to Bristol in 1997, fulfilling a long-held dream.

Robert was in many ways a child at heart, an avid collector of model trains and movie memorabilia. He shared that sense of fun and wonder with all who knew him. Together with Jane, he enjoyed the beauty of Pemaquid Point, the welcoming community they found at New Harbor United Methodist Church, the exploits of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and the warmth and comfort of the home they built together.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Derema Burch and husband, Norman Burch, of Fayetteville, N.C.; and daughter, Lisa Marie Simmons, of Manchester, N.H.; and by his stepchildren, Susan Carr and husband, Leonard Shine, of Bremen, and Robert N. Carr Jr. and wife, Michaella Dewaele, of Louisa, Va.; grandchildren, Jawan, Kevin, and Takia; great-grandchild, Kendall; and step-grandchildren, Lucas, Kelley, Anna, and Collette.

A memorial service to honor Robert’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in Robert’s name may be made to the New Harbor UMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 106, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, Maine, 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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