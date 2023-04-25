Robert Russell Page, 69, passed away April 22, 2023 at his home in Atlanta, Ga., after battling cancer for more than a year. Bob was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 14, 1953, to Robert Harold Page and Marcia Russell Page, who preceded him in death.

Bob spent his life making music. He taught himself to play guitar in 1964, and was soon playing gigs while attending grammar school. Graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1971, he pursued his passion, continuing to make music as a piano player and singer. He started out playing R&B in local venues with the band Cruzin and in the early 1970s formed The Downeast Jazz Babies, a band that played throughout the New England area for more than 40 years.

Bob played regularly in the Virgin Island and moved to Atlanta in the mid-1980s where he played in blues and jazz clubs. Before long, he spent most of his time playing in Europe, but always returned to Maine in the summer to play with The Downeast Jazz Babies.

Bob had the opportunity to play with many of his musical idols, including Chuck Berry, Maria Muldaur, James Cotton, Dave Mason, and Chicago Bob Nelson. He opened for a variety of musicians, including Muddy Waters, Charles Brown, and Taj Mahal. His music reached a wide audience as his songs turned up all over the world, including a Clint Eastwood movie, “Trouble with the Curve,” and on a television theme song in Belgium. Bob released six CDs throughout his career.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Atlanta; and his children, Miles Page, of Taiwan, and Annie Page, of Damariscotta; his grandson, Oliver Sage Ugel; his sister, Gail Page, of Old Orchard Beach; and his brother, Dave Page and wife, Brenda Jones, of Damariscotta.

Although he traveled the world and lived in the South most of his adult life, Damariscotta always held a very special place in his heart, and he considered it his home.

A celebration of life will be held in Bob’s honor this summer; details to follow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

