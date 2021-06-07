A graveside service for Robert S. Foster, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, will be held on Friday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at the German Cemetery, Route 32, Waldoboro, with Military Honors.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
