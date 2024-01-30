Robert Samuel Sinclair, 78, of Jefferson, passed away on Jan. 27, 2024, at home after a relatively brief illness, surrounded and supported throughout the past difficult month by his loving family, amazing friends, and his beloved cat, Tinsel. Bob was born on April 30, 1945 in Alexandria, Va., the son of the late Rosa Deans Sinclair and Louis H. Sinclair.

Bob was the second of four brothers, and dearly loved as a natural caregiver who devoted his life to his family and wide community of friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Louis and Stephen; and is survived by his brother, Douglas; and his sisters, Rosa (and her husband Brian), and Elizabeth; numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and many friends.

Bob in his words led a happy and fulfilling life, made more so by his supreme love for his family, coworkers, and friends. He received his BS in business administration from The American University in Washington, D.C., and played football in college (first string half back and second-string quarterback!). His love of sports, especially football and baseball, extended past his playing days to work as an umpire in a semi-pro baseball league in Virginia.

Bob celebrated his 42nd year in Maine this past summer. He retired in 2021 as a human services enforcement agent for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services where he had worked since 2005 and was known for his fair, firm, and balanced approach to working with his clients. He was active in his church, St. Giles Episcopal Church, and prior to 2010, served as senior warden, chaired the building and renovation committee, and was elected head of the Vestry. Until recently, he served as the chair of the Welfare Appeal Board for Jefferson.

A caregiver for his mother, a loyal and generous friend, a confidante and fashion guide for his sisters, charming as all Sinclair men are charming, a lover of journeying and photographing Maine with family and friends (and going to Chick-Fil-A with Tim and food sales and craft fairs with Rosa), a porcupine slayer extraordinaire: all this only begins to describe this wonderful man. His calendars and cards were eagerly awaited each year, and his puns and wit amazed all. Being in his presence meant you could be subjected to a steady, but enjoyable, diet of quips and peculiar sense of humor.

If you were fortunate enough to call Bob “friend,” you were made to feel singularly special, experience generosity on another level, and benefit from an unbreakable bond of affection. He was a Godzilla, Doctor Who, and original Superman fan. He loved cats (and cats and dogs loved him), trivia, and antique cars, and had a lifelong obsession with Jeeps. He had a quarterback’s arm, a keen and quick wit, and a unique and generous heart. He was a good man who will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at St. Giles Episcopal Church, Route 126, in Jefferson, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3; a reception to celebrate his life will be held immediately after the ceremony. There will be a private graveside committal in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Giles Episcopal Church or to the Jefferson Food Pantry, 72 Gardiner Road, in Jefferson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

