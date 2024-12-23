Robert Sykes III, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2024, at the age of 51. Known for his love of the outdoors and his adventurous spirit, Robert found joy in hunting, fishing, and exploring the beauty of nature. His legacy will live on through the many memories he created with his family and friends, and his deep connection to the world around him.

Born on Sept. 2, 1973, Robert was the son of Sandra and Barry Soule, of Waldoboro. Raised in Waldoboro, Robert carried a love for his community and a passion for the outdoors throughout his life. Robert became well known for his hardworking nature and his ability to take on just about any task. He worked a variety of jobs throughout his life, including The Button Factory, clam digging, roofing, carpentry, picking shellfish, and he was always the one to call when you needed vehicle repairs.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Robert spent countless hours in the woods and on the water, sharing these experiences with those close to him. He valued the time spent with family and friends, creating memories that will forever be cherished.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Sykes, of Damariscotta; his mother and father, Sandra and Barry Soule, of Waldoboro; his children: Jennifer Sykes, of Jefferson, Brandon Sykes, Paige Sykes, Kyle Sykes, all of Waldoboro; his two stepchildren, Dylan Benner-Seiders and Garrett Geroux, both of Damariscotta; Brent Dibert, of Waldoboro, who he loved like a son; his grandsons, Ronin Reed, of Jefferson, and Griffin Garcia Seiders, of Damariscotta; his sister, Tasha Readinger and her husband, Trevor, of Waldoboro; and his three brothers: Richard Sykes, of Waldoboro, Randy Soule, of Waldoboro, and William Soule, of South Hope. Robert’s extended family, including several nieces, nephews, and cousins, who will forever cherish the memories and laughter they shared with him.

Though Robert’s time with us was far too short, his spirit will live on in every hunting trip, fishing expedition, and quiet moment spent in nature, where Robert found his greatest peace.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Jan. 5, 2025, at noon at the Odd Fellows Hall in Warren. All are welcome to come and share in honoring his memory, recounting the adventures he loved, and the warmth he brought to those around him.

A man who loved the outdoors, his family, and life – he will be missed, but never forgotten.

