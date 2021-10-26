Robert T. Kelly, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in Jefferson on Oct. 22, 2021. He was born Oct. 17, 1953 in Malden, Mass. to Robert Kelly and Gertrude (Rylander) Kelly.

Bob grew up in Winchester, Mass., attending Winchester High School and he also attended the University of Maine.

He was a software designer and musician throughout his life. He loved anything to do with music, especially the piano and drums. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach, and also spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Steven Kelly.

Bob is survived by his sisters, Karen O’Connor, of Old Orchard Beach and Kristen L. Kelly, of Los Angeles, Calif.; adopted daughter, Jenna Heald, of Whitefield; niece, Lauren O’Connor (Kendra Doycheck) of New York, N.Y.; nephew, Ryan O’Connor (Danielle) of Dudley, Mass.; great-niece, Mia O’Connor, of Dudley, Mass.; great-nephew, Noah O’Connor, of Dudley, Mass.; and his beloved cat, Addie.

The family will honor Bob privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

