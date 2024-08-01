Robert Taylor Gault, 83, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2024, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, with his loving wife by his side. Born on Aug. 1, 1940, in Norwalk, Conn., he was the son of Robert Franklin Gault and Helen (Taylor) Gault.

Robert grew up in Westport, Conn., graduating from Staples High School in 1959. He attended the University of Virginia, graduating from the rigorous 5-year Bachelor of Architecture program in 1964. While a student, he was selected for membership in the elite Scarab Society. He obtained his architectural license in 1967 and worked under Lawrence Michael and Joseph Salerno, before establishing his own practice in 1980.

Robert’s work spanned Fairfield County, Conn. and included residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as architectural services for historic restorations. Passionate about preservation, he was a two-time award recipient from the Westport Historic District Commission: for the restoration of the Kaufman-Arciola House and its adaptive use as office space, and for an addition to the Krosse Residence on Hillspoint Road. Robert also received two “Pride of Norwalk” awards from the city, for the façade restoration and adaptive use of 50 Water St. in South Norwalk and for a mixed–use complex, Marino Plaza, on Main Street. His most challenging project was the restoration of the Bradley-Wheeler Barn in Westport, an undertaking that took 10 years.

A longtime board member of the Westport Historical Society, Robert served as its president at the time of the Society’s first exhibition of historic artifacts. He spearheaded the casting and installation of a new bronze plaque for the cannons at Compo Beach, to replace the original that had been stolen. He also designed the map, bronze plaques, and concrete mounts for the Jennings Trail, and oversaw the installation of each marker.

Always active in the community, Robert was a member of the Westport Historic District Study Committee and was instrumental in the creation of the Kings Highway North Historic District; he served on the Historic District Commission for six years. In the 1960s, he was also a member of the Common Interest Group that saved the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion from being demolished by the City of Norwalk. Additionally, he served on the vestry of Christ and Holy Trinity Church in Westport for four terms and was property chairman for six years. While property chairman, he oversaw the restoration of the painted chancel ceiling (sponsored by he and his wife); the interior plaster; the trompe I-oeil decoration of the interior; and the cast iron bell, tower, clock room, and clockworks.

Robert and Nancy Louise Danforth were married at Christ and Holy Trinity on Sept. 12, 1981. They had two children, Heather Louise and Robert Danforth. In 1996, the family moved to Southbury, Conn., where Robert continued to advocate for historic preservation and land conservation, serving on the board of the Southbury Historical Society, and as director and property chairman of the Glebe House Museum and Gertrude Jekyll Garden in neighboring Woodbury.

On July 14, 2010, Robert closed his architectural practice, 30 years to the day from its launch. He and Nancy then moved to Waldoboro, where he made wonderful new friends and spent a joyful decade of retirement.

Robert was predeceased by his parents; sister, Carol Lane and her husband, Dr. Eugene Lane; and his beloved dog, Bonnie Lass. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Louise (Danforth) Gault; daughter, Heather Gault and her husband, Michael Ruvalcaba; son, Robert Danforth Gault; grandson, Timothy Ruvalcaba; niece, Helen Lane; and nephew, Dr. Michael Lane.

He was known and will be remembered for his sense of humor, compassion, and integrity.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Newcastle. Interment will follow at a later date in Westport, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the following: Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 USA, preserve.nature.org; St. Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 234, Newcastle, ME 04553, standrewsnewcastle.org/giving; Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581, raisedonors.com/myasthenia/donatenow.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Gault family, please visit Robert’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

