Robert Taylor Gault, 83, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2024, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta with his loving wife of 42 years by his side. A full obituary will be published when available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To offer online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Bob’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

