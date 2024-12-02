Robert V. Anderson, 80, of Walpole, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Bob was born in Staten Island, N.Y. and grew up and attended school on the island. There, he was active as a Boy Scout and Eagle Scout. Bob attended Paul Smith’s College, where he met and married his wife of 57 years, Sandie (Kubie) Anderson.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Plattsburgh, N.Y. After being discharged from the Air Force, Bob and Sandie moved to New Jersey where he worked in a cabinet shop creating beautifully handcrafted woodwork. While in New Jersey, they welcomed two sons.

In the early ‘70s, Bob and his family took a vacation to Maine. The family loved Maine so much that they decided to relocate to Maine. They began construction of their forever home in Walpole. Bob’s craftsmanship in woodworking is showcased throughout their family home.

After relocating to Maine, Bob began working at local marinas. He moved forward with his career through employment at Bath Iron Works, where he worked as a shipfitter. He then transferred into the engineering department, where he specialized in drafting/design. This position required travel to shipyards around the country doing ship checks. Bob was active in his community, serving on the planning board of South Bristol.

Bob and Sandie enjoyed hiking and kayaking in Maine. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Caribbean, and United Kingdom. Bob enjoyed attending NASCAR races with his sons and grandsons. Bob always placed family first and was immersed in the activities of his family; enjoying watching his grandchildren compete in Little League, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, baseball, and golf.

In 2010, Bob retired from BIW and celebrated with a complete family adventure to Disney World. This trip was a milestone celebration where he made lifelong memories with the family that was his whole world.

After Bob retired, one of his favorite activities was to walk throughout his neighborhood. He was faithful with these daily walks, meeting and chatting with his neighbors along the way. He always carried a pocket full of dog biscuits for his furry four-legged friends along the way. Bob was an outstanding listener, advisor, and storyteller.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sisters, Lise (Anderson) Koehler and Jill Anderson; as well as his daughter-in-law, Michelle (Dance) Anderson.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandie (Kubie) Anderson; son, Peter Anderson and wife, Staci; son, Jim Anderson; grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Greg, Abbie, Matthew, Jordan, Carli, and Riley; and he recently welcomed his first great-grandson, Grayson. He is also survived by brothers, Richard and wife, Sandy, and Roger; as well as many nieces and nephews.

An announcement will be made at a later time for an upcoming celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, and in appreciation for their service, the family has requested donations be made to the South Bristol Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

