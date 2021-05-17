Robert W. “Bob” Gascoigne passed away peacefully at his beloved farm in Edgecomb on May 10, 2021 surrounded by family members. He was 94 years old.

Bob was born on May 19, 1926 in Rye, N.Y. to George and Myrtle Gascoigne. He was a graduate of the Class of 1945 at the Kent School, Connecticut. He also graduated later from the University of Maine in Orono, and later from the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Upon graduation, he served with the United States Merchant Marines, traveling extensively as a seaman. Later, in the fall of 1951, he attended law school at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where he met and later married Jean (Cole) Gascoigne, formerly of Boonton Township, N.J.

During his professional life he was a decorated salesman, first for New York Life and later, for the bulk of his career, for Hayden Publishing, based in Rochelle Park, N.J. One of Hayden’s publications was the technical magazine Electronic Design, for which Bob sold advertising space to many — including major, well-known public companies.

Away from the sales world, Bob loved classical and baroque music and was a longtime member of the Masterworks Chorus based out of Morristown, N.J. As a member of the chorus, Bob performed for several years during the Christmas season at both Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, singing Handel’s “Messiah” (the “Hallelujah” chorus being one of his favorites!)

He was an avid skier and golfer, shooting three holes-in-one during his life. One was at the Rockaway River Country Club in Denville, N.J., and two at his beloved Wawenock Golf Club in Walpole. Including some early caddying days, Bob played golf at Wawenock for over eight decades. When he wasn’t on the golf course, Bob’s ideal day was one spent at the farm, watching his garden birds, or sketching wildlife from his window while he listened to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He would never turn down a game of checkers with family or a day at the beach.

He is survived by his older sister, Nancy (Gascoigne) Richards; his two sons, William C. “Bill” Gascoigne and Robert T. “Gup” Gascoigne; his daughters-in law, Ellen P. Gascoigne and Louise “Lulu” Gascoigne; and two grandchildren, Jacqueline and Pierce (Courtney Gascoigne).

It is with thanks and gratitude that the family acknowledges Carol Richards and her caring staff at Elder Power of Damariscotta for helping Bob live his final years in peace and tranquility at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elder Power, 277 Main St., Suite 1, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

