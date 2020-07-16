Dr. Bob Wieluns passed away peacefully at his home in Waldoboro with his beloved wife and children by his side, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Bob was born Aug. 28, 1941 in Paterson, N.J. to Gertrude S. Wieluns and Maxwell C. Wieluns. He is survived by his wife, Susan Wieluns; children, Dana (Stephen) Legawiec, Zachary (Lenka) Wieluns, and Sarah Wieluns; sisters, Natalie Cancell and Paula Nath; niece and nephews; four beautiful grandchildren; and his loving extended family and friends.

Bob was a Ph.D. graduate of Rutgers University, retired from DuPont Company and subsequently from Computer Consulting, and an avid humanitarian. Most notably, he and Susan served overseas in the Peace Corps as well as with Partners for World Health, in addition to his selfless work with Pine Tree Legal Assistance Inc., the Maine Attorney General’s office, and the Waldoboro Public Library. He was also a longtime member of Rockland’s UU Church.

An unwavering example of brilliance and compassion, Bob will not only be remembered for the immense impact he left on all those blessed to encounter him… but for his witty sense of humor and persevering smile he offered at every turn, to anyone.

A private celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Partners for World Health in Bob’s honor: 40 Walch Dr., Portland, ME 04103, or partnersforworldhealth.org/donate

For more about Bob’s incredible life, please see directcremationofmaine.com.

