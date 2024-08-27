Roberta E. Ames sadly left our world on Aug. 23, 2024, after a life richly lived in kindness and service.

Bert was born on Sept. 1, 1931, the youngest of five children, to parents George and Ida (Knowlton) Ames. Her childhood was spent in the idyllic setting of the Ames dairy farm on the Kennebec River in Woolwich. Much of her resiliency and wisdom in later life was derived from those tough, but treasured, years on the farm. She was a daddy’s girl, admiring him for his work ethic, ingenuity, and caring demeanor. He was her greatest hero. Her life on the farm is memorialized in a book she, at age 90, co-wrote with Erik Lund, entitled, “The Ames Farm of Woolwich, Maine: Life of an American Family.”

After graduating from Morse High School in 1950, Bert left the family farm and embarked on a life dedicated to work and the service of others. In the early years, she became a baker, well known for the best-ever honey-dipped doughnuts and exquisitely decorated wedding cakes. Her baking skills were a gift she bestowed on family as well, as she delighted her goddaughters with a special cake every birthday during their childhoods.

For many years, Bert was employed as administrative assistant for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. During this time, she earned an associate degree from University of Maine in Augusta in criminal justice. In addition to her office work, Bert volunteered her time to become a lay counselor working with juvenile officers, focusing on substance use disorder.

In the mid-1980s, Bert fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning her own business, and opened Bert’s Place, an iconic lunch wagon in Damariscotta. She loved the art of cooking, but also the community connections she fostered while serving her loyal customers.

Perhaps the greatest service of her lifetime was in taking in a young man diagnosed with ALS, a progressive, fatal disease. She took him into her home and cared for him throughout the progression of the disease, offering compassionate care tempered with wisdom and humor.

Bert’s care for others prompted her in later life to obtain CNA certification. She continued working until the age of 82, providing hospice care to the community and volunteering for elder services.

Bert’s faith prominently figured in her life. For many decades, she was a member of the Damariscotta Baptist Church, where she shared her musical talent in the choir and her love of God in teaching Sunday school. She most recently found fellowship at the Newcastle-Alna Baptist Church.

Bert was fortunate to have married her soulmate, George Farris. Although later divorced, they eventually found their way back to each other, spending their later years as best friends and close companions until his death in 2017. Together, they enjoyed adventuring, taking road trips from Canada to Key West, Fla. They enjoyed country music in the company of friends, dining out anywhere that struck their fancy, and watching the wildlife on the “hill.”

Bert will be deeply missed by her godchildren, Paula Cunningham Kinne, Julie Cunningham, Jan Cunningham Yost, and Susan Cunningham Gay. She also leaves a special nephew, Fred Rollins and wife, Becky, from Burnham; and dearest friends, Ginny Cunningham, Patti Kempton, and Dianne Davis.

A service to remember Bert will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest next to George in the Highland Cemetery in Nobleboro.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

