Roberta E. Davis, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 4, 2020 with her family by her side. Roberta was born on Dec. 4, 1942, daughter of Robert E. Greenleaf and Juliet (Grenier) Greenleaf in Portland.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles K. Davis; and granddaughters, Carrie Lynn Davis and Tonya Chanel Davis.

Roberta is survived by her children, Timothy Davis, Brenda Brunick and Bradford Davis; grandchildren, Jessica Fowles and Chaz Brunick; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Brunick and Grayson Brunick; niece, Christine Martin; her brother, Stephen Greenleaf; and her sister, Linda Greenleaf.

Roberta will be laid to rest privately at the convenience of the family.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

