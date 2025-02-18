Roberta Elaine Humason, born Dec. 30, 1929 to John Fredrick and Beatrice Richardson Sutherburg in Nantucket, Mass., passed away Jan. 23, 2025 in Crystal River, Fla. at the age of 95.

One of 13 children, she leaves just one sibling, Terrance Sutherburg, of Sheepscot.

Roberta married Elwood Humason in 1947 and received as a wedding gift a 2-year-old Dottie and a 5-year-old Walter. Later they added Elwood Jr.

During the war, Roberta was one of the women who volunteered to climb up the tower in Wiscasset and watch the skies for planes. She was a waitress, a bank teller, and owned her own store in Wiscasset. She was also very active in The Grange.

In later years, they found Florida cheaper to live in and left Maine.

She was predeceased by Elwood; Elwood Jr., Walter Humason; granddaughter, Debra Humason Fulgham; grandson, Jamie Humason; daughter-in-law, Marcia Akers; and special friend, Carl Kukka.

She leaves her brother, Terrance and his wife, Dianne Stickney Sutherburg; daughter, Dottie Jones; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a longtime helper and friend, Teresa Gallagher.

