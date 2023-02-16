Born Oct. 5, 1941 to Howard and Ruby DeLong of Mass. and brought up by Virginia and Milton Webster, she attended Merrimac Mass. schools. This is where she met the love of her life. She married Walter Eben Greenleaf Jr. on Nov. 14, 1959 in Penn. She is survived by Eben, her husband of 63 years, four children, Walter E Greenleaf III and wife, Penny, Gail Maclaren, Dedee Greenleaf-Hodgdon and husband, Troy, David Greenleaf and wife, Lisa; brothers Howard, Harold, Donald, Robert, William; sisters Brenda and Eleanor; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren (one on the way), one great-great grandchild (one on the way), and many nieces and nephews.

As a child Robbie, became friends with Dianne Andrews and Helene Palmer, with whom she remained close. As a young lady, Robbie enjoyed horseback riding and roller-skating. She was a huge Elvis and Dolly Parton fan. Some of her favorite past-times were oil painting, crocheting, sewing, collecting Beanie Babies and attending Bluegrass festivals. One of her Bluegrass favorites was the Gibson Brothers, whom she had recently gotten to meet. She has raised multiple sets of cockatiels from the nest and even taught a few to talk. In her 60s, Robbie got her motorcycle license and enjoyed traveling the state and country with Eben and family. Robbie also enjoyed racing of all kinds and you could also find them at the R/C track or Wiscasset Speedway.

Robbie was able to stay home where she passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 5, 2023. A huge “Thank you” to all of hospice, the many volunteers, family and friends that helped fulfill her wishes to keep her at home. A Bluegrass celebration of life is to be hosted by her family and friends on March 18 at the Westport Town Hall from noon to 4 p.m.

