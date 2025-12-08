Roberta “Robyn” Stevens Jones, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2025 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor after a long illness.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Feb. 9, 1947, Robyn was the daughter of Robert James Stevens and Astrid Thorbjornsen Stevens. She grew up in Scituate, Mass. before moving to Jacksonville Beach, Fla., where she attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Fla. She later attended St. John’s Junior College.

In 1971, Robyn married Kenneth Jones, of DeKalb County, Ga. They made their home in Woodstock, Ga., where they raised their son, Christopher. Robyn spent many years working in the health care field, eventually managing a physician’s office before launching her own consulting and placement business focused on health care services.

Robyn and Ken shared a deep love for Ireland and enjoyed many trips there together. Later in life, Robyn fulfilled her wish to return to New England, settling with Ken in New Harbor. There she took great joy in gardening, cooking, and entertaining friends and neighbors. An avid collector of antiques and pottery, she also had a lifetime affection for dogs – especially corgis – and owned many over the years. Robyn was a dedicated volunteer with Caring for Kids in Bristol.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Jones, of Taiwan; her sisters, Astrid Jones, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Martine Ames, of Woodstock, Ga.; her cousins, Michelle Coghlan and Suzanne Vliet, both of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband.

Donations in Robyn’s memory may be made to Caring for Kids, P.O. Box 412, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

