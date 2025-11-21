Robin J. Foudray, 70, of Damariscotta, passed away on the evening of Nov. 19, 2025, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Robin grew up in Oakland, N.J.

After graduating from Bauder Fashion College in Miami, Robin began her career in fashion retailing at Neiman Marcus in Bal Harbour. She met and married Greg Foudray in 1977. She then transformed her career to the travel industry, working for Carnival Cruise Lines, Air Florida, and T.M. Expeditions.

She resided in Hollywood, Fla., Chevy Chase, Md., Marblehead, Mass., and finally Damariscotta. While raising two sons in Marblehead, she pursued her passion for the arts as a jewelry maker and photographer. She was an active member of the Marblehead Arts Assoc., and a volunteer for the Marblehead Festival of Arts Culinary Event Committee. She attended Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead.

Robin was preceded in death by her father, Howard Kahn; mother, Shirley Orner Kahn; and sister-in-law, Shirley Sokolow Kahn.

She is survived by husband, Gregory Foudray; sons, Edgar Foudray and Dustin Foudray (Erin Markert); brother, Dr. Michael Kahn; sisters, Madeline Kahn and Jacquelyn Kahn Trauberman (Colin); and sister-in-law, Gayle Bowman (Ron Heilbrunn). She is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews in the Kahn, Orner, Trauberman, Way, and Arthur families.

Robin was a friend to all. It was time-consuming to take a walk in Marblehead with Robin, as she would stop at every corner to talk to a friend or make a new friend.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be held Sunday, Dec. 14 at Schooner Cove independent living in Damariscotta starting at 12:30 p.m. The family suggests donations to the Marblehead Arts Assoc., 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, MA 01945 (marbleheadarts.org) in Robin’s honor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

