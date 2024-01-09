Robyn L. Sykes, 52, of Waldoboro, passed away at her home on the evening of Dec. 6, 2023 with her loving husband, Michael, and son, Wyatt, by her side. Robyn was born at Maine Medical Center in Portland on April 22, 1971, to Robert L. and (late) Christine A. (Stewart) Baker.

Robyn grew up and spent most of her life in Waldoboro, attending local schools. She graduated in 1989 from Medomak Valley High School and earned her associate degree in business administration at Casco Bay College. For over 30 years, Robyn was a hardworking and dedicated employee of Hannaford, where most of her tenure was spent as a pharmacy technician in Damariscotta. She was well-known to many, gaining love and admiration among customers and colleagues alike.

On Oct. 20, 2001, everything she ever hoped for began when she married Michael Sykes. One year later, they brought their son, Wyatt, into the world. Several years later, Robyn found a love for the theatre and spent many years behind the scenes, most notably with The Waldo Theatre and with the theatre program at Medomak Valley High School. She often assisted with costumes, rehearsals, and the sets, arranging some of the most magnificent celebrations and promoting everything theatre. She played an integral role in helping Wyatt to develop his theatre skills and was his biggest fan. Robyn was highly respected in the community she lived in and in theatre. She was a staunch advocate for theatre programs and was essential in keeping The Waldo within the Waldoboro community.

A traditionalist at heart, Robyn loved her friends and family unconditionally. Family, particularly Mike and Wyatt, were the center of her universe. She possessed selfless generosity and kindness that she shared with others, expecting nothing in return. Robyn advocated fiercely for the underdog, was honest and loyal to a fault, often shouldering the world’s weight so those she loved most wouldn’t have to. Robyn’s presence in this world was larger than life; she is and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, Mike; and son, Wyatt, Robyn is survived by her father, Robert Baker, of Windsor; her lifelong soul sister and best friend, Patty Carriere, of Waldoboro; grandmother, Pauline Davis, of Waldoboro; special nephew, Israel Novak and his partner, Felyx, of Augusta; stepchildren, Michael Sykes Jr. and his wife, Faith, of Portland, Timothy Sykes and his wife, Heather, of Martha’s Vineyard, Sarah Sykes, of Damariscotta; sister-in-law, Jennifer Clark and her husband, Bill, of Bristol; her aunts, Jeanne Rivard, of Vero Beach, Fla., Doris Kimball, of Lakeland, Fla., Rita Perry, of Bremerton, Wash.; uncle, Jeff and aunt, June Davis, of Gorham; and aunt, Janet and uncle, Robert Porier. Robyn is also survived by her grandchildren: Phoebe Sykes, Hewitt Sykes, Emilee Teele, Cody Teele, Poplar Sykes, Linen Sykes, and Rain Sykes; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, a lifetime of good friends, and, of course, her beloved fur babies, Jaspurr, Nina, Bub, and Dobby.

Robyn was predeceased by her mother, Christine; mother-in-law, Mabelle Sykes; grandfather, Malcolm Stewart; grandfather, Frederick Davis; grandparents, Leon and Rachel Baker; sister-in-law, Alison Brewer; brother-in-law, Roy Sykes; uncles, John Rivard, George Kimball, Robert Perry, and John Stewart; cousin, Charles Kimball; as well as her childhood best friend, Tammy Luce, in 1989.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the local theatre programs Robyn cared so much about. Donations can be made to the Medomak Valley High School Theatre Program, noting “IMO Robyn L. Sykes” in the memo. Additionally, The Waldo Theatre has created the Robyn Sykes Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide tuition assistance to families for students attending The Waldo’s After School Theatre Arts classes. Donations for the scholarship fund will be accepted at the Feb. 3 memorial event with cash, check, or credit card; or can be made online at thewaldotheatre.org/donate – please include “Robyn Sykes Scholarship” in the notes field.

A memorial service is being planned for Feb. 3, 2024 at 2: p.m. at The Waldo Theatre.

