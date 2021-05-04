Rochelle Rose Warren, 23, of Amy Circle, Dresden, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 2, 1997, a daughter of Elmer E. and Heidi L. (Pottle) Warren.

She attended schools in Wiscasset, Bath, and Brunswick.

Rochelle is survived by her mother, Heidi L. Warren of Fairfield; her father, Elmer E. Warren of Dresden; one daughter, Gracie-Lynn Wilson of Dresden; three brothers, Justin Collander of Phippsburg, Elmer E. Warren Jr. of Bath, and Isiah Warren of Wiscasset; three sisters, Amanda Levesque of Richmond, Lorretta Pottle of Lewiston, and Kassandra-Ann Warren of Portland; her boyfriend, Tracey Williams; many aunts, uncle, nieces, and nephews; and good friends, Brittany Freeman and Michael Tibbetts.

Rochelle’s greatest love was her daughter, Gracie-Lynn.

Rochelle loved the outdoors, camping, taking walks in the woods, anything to do with nature. She loved wearing her beanies. She loved all her family and spending time with them.

A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences can be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

