Rodney “Rowdy” C. Foye, 63, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 12, 2023, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Damariscotta on April 17, 1959, he was the son of Merle and Arlene (Dalton) Foye.

Rodney grew up in Wiscasset, where he attended local schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1977. While there, he excelled in sports, receiving varsity letters in soccer, wrestling, track, and baseball.

Out of high school, he briefly worked at the Jefferson Village School, before starting a 23-year career as a shipfitter at Bath Iron Works. He later worked as a carpenter, and most recently, enjoyed his time driving students for the Brunswick school system.

Rowdy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, both alone in the Maine woods, and with family and friends, both in Maine and the Midwest. He spent summers fishing on his boat on Pemaquid Pond, falls hunting birds, deer, and moose in Maine and Michigan, and winters traveling to Florida and Colorado with Valda, his wife of 34 years. Rowdy loved spending time with Valda on the lake, as well as driving the back roads of Maine, looking for new hunting spots. In more recent years, they enjoyed frequent travels to Disney and Steamboat Springs, Colo. He was a doting husband, father, and grandfather, to Valda, his three children, and his two grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Lincoln County, Rowdy is known and loved by many. Known for a dry wit and quick smile, he will be sadly missed.

Rodney was predeceased by both of his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Valda, of Nobleboro; three children, Janaisa Gould and her husband, Branden, of Hooksett, N.H., Joseph Foye and his wife, Sara, of Richmond, and Nathan Foye, of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Kenzi and Nolan Urquhart; brother, Steve Foye and his longtime partner, Dawn Foss; sister, Terri Fisk; and his longtime best friend, Pem Morris.

A memorial service for Rodney will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sussman House in Rockport and the Melanoma Research Foundation by visiting melanoma.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

