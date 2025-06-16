Roger Gene Bryant, 94, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2025 with his beloved family by his side. Roger was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.

He was born on Oct. 21, 1930 in Palermo to Ralph LaForest Bryant and Virginia Mary Hannan Bryant.

Roger attended grammar school in Jefferson and high school in Waldoboro, where he developed his love for baseball. After graduating in 1949, he continued his passion on the Warren baseball team for several seasons.

Roger met the love of his life, Jean Audrey Tilton, and married her on Oct. 22, 1960. The couple spent their honeymoon at the Tilton Camp on Roach Pond in Kokajo. They had three daughters, Vicki, Susan, and Brenda. Roger took his family on many local outings including fishing, hiking, and ice skating, which he was very good at. Jean and the girls took Roger on vacation to Florida and Washington, D.C.

Roger could often be spotted at local suppers including the Willow Grange, Jefferson Fire Department, and First Baptist Church, where he was a trustee for many years.

Roger worked for Lloyd Hewett, as a carpenter, where he learned the skills to build his own home. He and Jean lived in their home for over 64 years. Most will remember Roger for the many years he worked at Bond Brothers Hardware. In appreciation, Bonds gifted Roger and Jean a trip to Hawaii in 1987. In addition, Roger was a lifelong farmer.

In 1994, Roger and Jean traveled to Haiti with supplies to make solar box cookers. They first taught at Pastor Apollon Noel’s church/school in Terrier Rouge. In 1995 they returned with more supplies for Pastor Payot Jacques in Caracol. These precious friendships lasted many years.

Roger was “Papa” to his five grandchildren, Ethan and Andrew Foster, Kyle and Devin Scherer, and Chloe Bryant. He never missed a chance to attend their school and sporting events. Papa enjoyed being a grandfather so much that he was promoted to great-grandfather – Blake and Brady Foster, Dorothy Foster, and baby girl Scherer, who is due to arrive in September.

Roger was predeceased by his mother and father, Ralph LaForest Bryant and Virginia Mary Hannan Bryant; his older brother, Ralph LaForest Bryant Jr. and his wife, Donna; his younger brother, Bradley Bryant; nephews, Kevin Bryant and Darren Bryant; and nice, Lori Bryant Grady.

Roger is survived by his wife of 64-plus years, Jean Audrey Bryant; daughter, Vicki Bryant; daughter, Susan and husband, Kenneth Foster; daughter, Brenda and husband Eric Scherer; all five grandchildren, Ethan, Kyle, Andrew, Devin, and Chloe; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Dorothy, Brady, and baby girl Scherer; his sister, Elwilda Hodgkins; and many nieces and nephews.

He deeply loved his family and touched many lives.

A celebration of his life will be at a later time.

Donations can be made in his memory to For Haiti, with Love Inc., P.O. Box 1017, Palm Harbor, FL 34682.

