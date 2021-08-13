Roger James Selverstone, 59, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the family cottage in Chamberlain. He was born on Feb. 14, 1962, in Cambridge, Mass., and attended Shady Hill School, the Cambridge School of Weston, and Bowdoin College.

After a few years working around Boston, he happily moved back to Lincoln County for the rest of his life. Roger was an incredibly talented musician, playing mandolin and guitar at the weekly jams at King Ro in Round Pond, at the annual Joe Val Festival in Boston, and in many groups and venues through the years. A high point in his musical life was performing at the renowned Troubadour in London.

He was a man of incredible intellect and many interests, including military history, gourmet cooking, photography, fly fishing and fly tying, politics, horticulture, and sports. He will be remembered by friends and family for his brilliant mind, acerbic wit, and for the depth of his caring for those around him.

He is survived by his mother, Gladys (Bobbie) of Damariscotta; brother, Andrew of Pinecliffe, Colo.; sister, Jane of Los Ranchos, N.M.; brother-in-law, David Gutzler; nephew, Ben Gutzler; niece, Sonia Gutzler; cousins around the world; a legion of dedicated friends; and his beloved cat Mac. His death leaves a large hole in the universe for those who knew him.

In keeping with Roger’s spirit, a celebration of music will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

