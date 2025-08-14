Roger Taylor Panek, 86, of Damariscotta, died peacefully at the Sussman House on the morning of Aug. 11, 2025. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, he attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he studied architecture. He went on to practice architecture in Manhattan, San Francisco, Toronto, and throughout New England, specializing in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings.

After a decade of living and working in California, in 1974 Roger and his wife Joan, moved to Dover, Mass. where Roger established his own architectural practice. In 2002 Roger designed the summer home on Paradise Pond in Damariscotta and he and Joan soon became year-round Maine residents.

Roger was an active member of the Damariscotta community, volunteering for The Pemaquid Watershed Association and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, working at the Miles Memorial Thrift Shop, participating in work days for CHiP (Community Housing Improvement Project), and creating artwork displayed at the River Arts Gallery. By far his favorite activity was participating in the restoration of The Mill at Pemaquid Falls in Bristol.

He was a lover of nature and happiest outdoors, from hiking through the redwood forests of Northern California to kayaking on the Damariscotta River.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan; his two sons, Nathaniel and Elliot; and two grandchildren.

Roger will be laid to rest privately in Dover, Mass. and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

