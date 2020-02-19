Rohan Sophia McCabe-Marley, 24, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1995.

Rohan graduated from Temple University with a degree in Communication. She was intelligent, earning cum laude honors. She loved making jewelry, music, comedy, dancing, her rescue dog, Fletcher, the outdoors, the beach, and all that life offered her.

Rohan’s passion was healing the earth, helping raise funds for Clean Water Action.

She is survived by her mother, Sarah Marley; father, Terrence McCabe Jr., of Newcastle; and sister, Capri Shasta McCabe; fiance, Doug Jurin; along with her loving grandparents, Terrence and Lorraine McCabe Sr., and Nancy and Don Robbins. She was the niece of Francis “Pat” McCabe, Michael McCabe, Bridget McCabe, Joseph and Sandra Marley, and Martin Marley. She will be greatly missed by many cousins and friends.

Services were held Feb. 13, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rohan’s name can be made to the Michele Amendola Dogs Home at dogshomepa.org.

Arrangements are by Danjolell- Stigale Memorial Home of Aston, Penn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

