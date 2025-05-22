A memorial service with military honors for Roland J. McFarland, who passed away on Jan. 23, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest following the service in the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole.

May Roland’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him and inspire them to embrace life’s adventures with the same enthusiasm he did.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

