Roland James McFarland, born on June 19, 1950, in Boothbay Harbor, passed away on the morning of Jan. 23, 2025, in Portland.

Roland spent his early years in the charming town of South Bristol, where he cultivated a love for adventure and exploration that would define his life. He later settled in Gorham where he built a home and a life filled with purpose and passion. Roland dedicated much of his career to helping others through his work at New England Rehabilitation Hospital in Portland.

A proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Roland carried his service with honor and expressed his patriotism through his collection of t-shirts and hats. His adventurous spirit extended beyond his military service – he had a deep passion for travel and an enduring love for the thrill of roller coasters. Roland’s zest for life was infectious, and his genuine smile could light up any room, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Roland is lovingly remembered by his sister, Mary Avantaggio; his brother, Miles “Mickey” McFarland; his nephews, Shawn McFarland, Matthew McFarland, Christopher Avantaggio, and August Avantaggio; his nieces, Caitlin Bonyun and Alyssa McFarland; and his loving partner of 10 years, Chris Martin.

A memorial service to honor Roland’s life will be held this spring at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home. The exact date will be announced at a later time.

May Roland’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him and inspire them to embrace life’s adventures with the same enthusiasm he did.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

