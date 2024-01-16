Rolf Hans Christian Maersk-Moller passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport on Jan. 3, 2024, at the age of 91.

Rolf was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 26, 1932, to parents Gustav Maersk-Moller and Rosa Maersk-Moller, both of Denmark. Rolf graduated with honors from Hofstra University and Northeastern University with degrees in physics and business. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he met his future wife, Aline “Lynn” Claire Bernard. They were married in 1958.

After a successful career, Rolf retired to the coast of Maine. Rolf had a rich lifelong appreciation of Maine that began with family summer trips throughout his boyhood, which deepened with his discovery of Long Island in Casco Bay, where he and his family summered for many years, eventually building the family’s special place, “The Nubble,” where they hosted and entertained cherished island neighbors, friends, and family prior to retiring to Bristol. The island brought Rolf great joy; he enjoyed the island community and was an enthusiast of all things related to the water.

He was exceptionally social, immensely enjoying having friends and family visit as often as possible. In his later years, he enjoyed skiing, boating, woodworking, and global travel with his wife, and visiting his family many times in Denmark. The Danish family had many reunions, of which he was a popular and entertaining member. He was particularly proud of his Danish heritage.

Rolf and Lynn were known for hosting large Christmas parties at their home in Bristol, attended by many. One of his favorite objects was his Bavarian wool hat, which was adorned with pins collected from around the world.

Rolf was predeceased by his parents; and survived by his wife of 68 years, Lynn; his daughters, Michelle Henning and her husband, Hank, Kirsten Ingram and her husband, Larry; son, Kyle Maersk-Moller and partner, Sandy Lilley, and her son, Jack Lilley; and grandchildren, Ben Henning, Catherine Henning, Michael Serrano, Gregory Serrano, Katrina Miseo, Hannah Maersk-Moller; and great-grandchildren, Oskar, Natalie, Henry, and Alessia; as well as brother, Gus Maersk-Moller; and many loved relatives in California, Colorado, and Denmark.

Rolf’s ashes will be scattered according to his wishes. In lieu of flowers, Rolf would be most happy for you to raise a glass and offer a “skol!”

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., in Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

