Romeo Rosaire “Gabe” Gaboury Jr., age 74, passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved wife Ann (or “Annabell” as Gabe called her) by his side, after a nine-month battle with colon cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family. Gabe was born in Augusta, to the late Romeo and Evelyn (Peaslee) Gaboury, on Aug. 1, 1949.

Gabe and Ann were married on July 28, 1968, and were blessed with the birth of their only son, Joseph Gaboury, in 1969.

He was a loving father, husband, and friend to all. He had done a lot of things in his lifetime.

Gabe was an inspiration to all who knew him and was loved and admired by many. You could usually find him in his impressive clock shop repairing something old, making it like new again. The impact of Gabe’s life will be felt for years to come.

During his lifetime he was a man of many careers and talents. He was an impressive entrepreneur that was always looking for an adventurous way to make a living. Early on, he owned a lobster boat and lobstered for his living. He dug worms and worked in the woods. Later on, he owned a chain of pet shops called The World of Pets, which originated in the basement of his home. He eventually had locations in Augusta, Waterville, Bangor, Rockland, and Brunswick. He also had a wholesale tropical fish store in Augusta. He owned a jewelry and baseball card shop in Waterville. At one point, he decided to create and print race cards (like baseball cards only they depicted race car drivers). The race card company was called Winner’s Choice race cards. He printed local race car drivers and he also printed sets of NASCAR drivers. He was able to meet Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhart, and many other popular drivers. He had a persuasive manner and was able to get signed contracts from some of the big guys, like Jeff Gordon.

Gabe’s final passion became all about selling and repairing beautiful antique clocks. He never did anything halfway and if you visited G&G Clock Shop you would find this to be understated, his shop housed hundreds of clocks. Right up until his final couple of weeks he was repairing and delivering clocks.

Gabe enjoyed racing his 92 Moose car at Wiscasset, Unity, Oxford, Speedway 95, and SeeKonk racetracks. It was one of his passions during the ‘80s and he was always the “man to beat.” Gabe was the track champion in his final year of racing. He was a member of the Elks Club for most of his life and he also belonged to the NAWCC Chapter 89 Clock Association. Another passion for Gabe was hunting, he loved being out in the woods.

Gabe is survived by his wife, Ann M. (Stover) Gaboury, of Chelsea, who will miss him very much; his son, Joseph S. Gaboury and his wife, Vivian (Lucas) “DeeDee,” of Readfield; two grandchildren: Joseph Gaboury Jr. and his wife, Michelle (Boutilier), and Jennifer (Gaboury) Worthing and her husband, Dominic; six great-grandchildren: Logan Gaboury, Miles Gaboury, Cashel Worthing, Saul (Sully) Worthing, Rosalyn (Rosy) Worthing, and Juliet Worthing; his father-in-law, Donald Blackman and his wife, Betty, of Edgecomb; four half-brothers: Billy, Alton, David, and Bryan Colby; one half-sister, Leola Colby; Raymond Gurney, whom he loved like a brother; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gabe is also survived by his beloved golden retriever, Sadie.

Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., in Augusta where a funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Burial and committal prayers will follow in East Readfield Cemetery, Plains Road, in Readfield.

The family requests that donations in Gabe’s memory be made to: Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, ME, 04330.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at plummerfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

