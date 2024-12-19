It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Ronald Anthony “Tony” Smith, who left us unexpectedly at the age of 36 on Dec. 10, 2024. Tony was a loving husband, father, and uncle; cherished son and nephew; loyal brother; and friend, and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Tony was a proud father to his young son, Benny, whose bright smile and gleeful energy brought him endless joy. As a husband to his loving wife, Annie, Tony was a constant source of support, kindness, warmth, and laughter. Together, they built a beautiful family filled with love and cherished memories.

Tony was the son of Ray and Valerie, who gave him the strength and compassion he shared with those around him. He was also a beloved brother to Drew, who shared countless moments of joy with him throughout their lives.

Tony had a vibrant spirit and a heart of gold. He was known for his wit, creativity, green thumb, and living life to its fullest. He was an example to all those around him of a dreamer who brought his dreams to life and had immense pride in his work. He was a warm and loyal friend, the kind of man who would do anything for his family and those in his circle.

His memory will live on in the lives he touched, and the love he gave to his family and friends will never be forgotten. He remains alive in the hearts of his family, and his legacy will continue through his son, Benny.

This spring, Tony’s family and friends will gather to celebrate his life and the incredible impact he had on all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to support Benny’s 529 education fund at giftofcollege.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Smith family, visit Tony’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

