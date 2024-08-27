Ronald E. Pendleton, 85, of New Harbor, passed away at his home on the evening of Aug. 22, 2024, surrounded by generations of his loving family. Born in Bristol on Aug. 19, 1939, he was the son of Robert and Josephine (Benner) Pendleton.

A lifelong resident of Bristol, Ron grew up there, attended local schools, and graduated from Bristol High School in 1958. Shortly after graduating, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he spent the majority of his service on the Demilitarized Zone in Korea. Ron was honorably discharged, with a good conduct medal, as a sergeant in 1962.

Upon returning to Maine, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeraldine Sawyer in 1962. Ron worked for a time as a barber and later as a teller at First National Bank. It was shortly after that he started a long career in the plumbing and heating industry with his father-in-law, Kenneth Sawyer. He also became co-owner of Samoset Well Drilling with Merrill Holmes, before establishing Ronald E. Pendleton Plumbing and Heating Inc. in 1971. Ron retired from the plumbing business in 2000, and fulfilled his dream of lobstering aboard his third boat, Fire Storm.

Ron was a lifelong member of Samoset Fire Co. (Bristol Fire & Rescue), joining at the age of 15. He followed in his father’s footsteps, who was a founding member of Samoset Fire Co. He served as assistant chief for 27 years, as chief for another 20, and remained active in fire service following his retirement as chief in 2009. Ron was also an original member of the Bristol first responders, which was established in 1982. Together with Jeri, Ron was awarded the American Institute for Public Service’s Jefferson Award, where they traveled to Washington, D.C. and spoke at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Always active in the community, Ron was a member of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team and the Lincoln County Search and Rescue Team. He was a member of the Maine Fire Chiefs Association, the Maine State Federation of Firefighters, and the Lincoln County Fire Chiefs Association, where he served as past president. He was also a board member of Bath Savings Institution, where he served as vice chairman. Continuing his service to the town of Bristol, he was a member of the budget committee and served as the town’s EMA director.

Ron was a lifelong sports enthusiast. He actively enjoyed baseball, basketball, men’s league softball, scuba diving, golfing, and skiing. In addition to enjoying sports, he coached several teams including the Bristol High School boys basketball team, which he led to the Maine State Class S finals in 1966. He also coached the Redmen Little League team and was a Bristol Boy Scout Master. An avid golfer, he was especially proud of his hole-in-one at Wawenock Country Club. Ron enjoyed playing cribbage with his family, teaching many grandchildren and great-grandchildren the game.

Ron and Jeri enjoyed many wonderful vacations in the Virgin Islands as well as Sanibel Island and Anna Maria Island in Florida. They also traveled to Scotland where he traced his family heritage of the Lamont clan. Of all the titles Ron held throughout his life, the one he cherished the most was “Papa” to his 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeri Pendleton; three sons, Scott and his wife, Wendyann, Jared and his wife, Jenny, and Bradford and his wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Benjamin Pendleton and his wife, Ashley, Sarah Pendleton and her husband, William, Kylie Pendleton Spinney and her husband, Troy, Kaden Pendleton, Kaleb Pendleton, and Bayley Pendleton; great-grandchildren, Robert, Thomas, Clarah, Cora, Emmett, and Scarlett; brother, Clyde Pendleton and his wife, Lucille; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the New Harbor fire station. Parking will be at Pemaquid Beach Park, with continuous shuttle service being offered throughout. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory may be made to Samoset Fire Co., P.O. Box 137, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

