Ronald E. Ralph, 91, of Waldoboro, died Nov. 24, 2020 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Ron was born, raised, and educated in Waldoboro. He married his high school sweetheart, Claire Muzroll Ralph. They were married for 71 years until her passing in February 2019. Ron was a two-sport star in baseball and basketball, lettering for four years. He had a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Ron was born Oct. 23, 1929 to Harold C. Ralph Sr. and Maude Burns Ralph.

Ron and his sister, Helen Ralph Eugley, owned Ralph Chevrolet for 40-plus years.

As an avid harness racing fan and owner, Ron was president of Lewiston Raceway for over 20 years and the director of the New England branch of the United States Trotting Association for over 50 years. He was voted to the New England Horsemen Hall of Fame in 2011. He was named Man of the Year by that organization in 2011. He owned many good racehorses, but the highlight of his harness racing career was a horse named Indianapolis. “Indy” broke the record held by the famous trotter Greyhound for the previous 50 years.

He was one of the founding members of the Waldoboro Little League and coached the Panthers for 10 years, winning six titles. (He always said that the secret to his winning was to always have good catchers.) He coached Waldoboro Babe Ruth with his good friend Dennis Graffam for three years, winning the state championship the last year of their coaching together.

Ron was also the oldest living member of the Waldoboro Lions Club and was a member of King Solomon’s Masonic Lodge.

Ron and Claire had a passion for traveling, visiting 48 states and Europe and cruising through the Panama Canal. In the winter, they enjoyed their condominium and their many friends in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Ronald is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Maude Ralph; his sister, Helen Eugley; and by the love of his life, Claire Ralph. Ron’s brother, Harold C. Ralph Jr., passed away three days after Ron’s passing.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Conway Collamore; and his son, R. Stephen Ralph; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Greta Crabtree.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery, Route 32, Waldoboro. Rev. Robert Dorr will officiate. Contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the U.S. Trotting Association, Retirement Fund for Horses, 130 Sunbury Road, Westerville, OH 43081.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

