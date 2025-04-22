Ronald Handfield, 83, of Waldoboro, died at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta on April 17, 2025. He was born in Whitinsville, Mass., to Arthur and Elizabeth (Smith) Handfield. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard upon graduating from Northbridge High School, reaching the rank of Boatswain’s Mate, Second Class. During his time in the USCG he served primarily on the cutter Decisive and was a lighthouse keeper. At Halfway Rock, where the men kept a chart in the house with the heading “House Fly Killings,” Ron held the record of 257 fly killings in two months.

After retiring from the Coast Guard to be closer to his family, his second career was as a guard at the Maine State Prison.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth. He is survived by Mary (Dill), his wife of 49 years; his children, Lucy (Charles) and Justin; his sister-in-law, Diane Dill; and his brother-in-law, Richard Dill Jr.

Donations may be made in his name to the Maine State Veteran’s Home, which provided his care in his final years.

A private graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

