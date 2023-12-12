Ronald J. Betts, 69, of Bristol, passed away on the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Stamford, Conn. on Dec. 26, 1953, he was one of 10 children to George and Viola Betts.

Ronald grew up in Deer Isle where he attended schools. He later moved to Bristol where he worked as a machinist at Master’s Machine until his retirement.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by all of his aunts and uncles, including his uncle Ray, who said he’d pull him up through the pearly gates and have lobster stew waiting; and a special nephew, Cory Betts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona; children, Anthony M. Betts and Mary Genthner; grandchildren, Anthony C. Betts and Dylan Genthner; great-granddaughter, Lilith Betts; brothers, Randy, Dana Sr., and Arno; as well as a special nephew, Dana Jr.

To all of his CB radio buddies, “Night Train, over and out.”

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

