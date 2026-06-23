The world lost a maverick when Ronald K. Colby, of Alna, cast off his mortal coils on June 10, 2026 at the age of 77.

Born on Sept. 15, 1948 in Boothbay Harbor to Louise Greenleaf and Ernest Colby, Ronnie lived most of his life in Maine, in proximity to the Sheepscot River. His early years were spent on Barters Island while he lived the majority of his adult life in Alna, most recently in Sheepscot. Ronnie traveled both within the country and abroad in his youth, sometimes in unconventional ways. One time he motored to nearby Monhegan on an inverted table. Why? Just to prove he could.

Ronnie, aka “R.B.,” was one of a kind and far more than met the eye. There was little doubt where he stood on an issue, although he would listen to differing opinions as long as they were based on facts. Ronnie embraced life and lived it as he wanted. He loved the natural world, the sea, history, and words. He was a keen observer, quick learner, and an avid reader.

Ronnie had an extensive collection of dictionaries, encyclopedias, history, and language books, and he had read them all, cover to cover, not a word missed or forgotten. His memory was amazing. He was quick with quips and loved reciting quotes and relating stories.

Ronnie was a talented marine mechanic and skilled at many trades. Whether fixing someone’s outboard, rigging their diesel for racing competition, networking with trades people in the state, or helping with ideas and information for a child’s science project, Ronnie gave the task his all. He was generous with his time, knowledge, and resources. He loved his family, his dogs, friends, and being right.

Ronnie leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Lucy Moses; two daughters and their husbands, Jennifer Colby and Gregory Janis, of Minneapolis, and Keely Colby and Jordan Bunch, of Bath; three grandsons, Henry, Graham, and Reid Bunch, who knew him as “BopBop;” and two beloved dogs, Lexi and Gnocchi, who knew him as the “easy touch.” Ronnie also leaves behind many good friends; we hope he will be reunited with many others.

At his request, there will not be a memorial service, but Ronnie did always talk about having a “Christmas in July” party, so stay tuned; maybe there will be one in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronnie’s name to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011, should one desire.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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