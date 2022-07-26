Ronald L. Hutchins, 66, of New Harbor, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of July 16, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side. Ron was born in Fryeburg on May 10, 1956 to Mildred and Bernard Hutchins, the last of the family of 8 children.

As Ron grew up, he enjoyed hunting and had many stories he shared of hunting with his brothers. Later in life those included stories of hunting with his sons-in-law, Garret Mathews and Mardy Alden. Ron also enjoyed fishing, and would often hop on his bike, go to a brook and be gone all day; driving his mother crazy as he didn’t tell her where he was headed.

Ron and his wife, Candace, enjoyed fishing together; and he never let her forget the time she hooked him in the ear. He even caught the second largest bass in the state in 1988, which he was going to filet for dinner, but ended up stuffed on the wall.

Ron also enjoyed rock hounding, and had a knack for finding Maine minerals; he and Candace even have a room dedicated to all of his finds. Ron and Candace enjoyed their little hobby farm with dogs, cats, chickens, goats, and alpaca. He always had the ability to teach himself how to do new things; from building to cutting gemstones. He took those learned lessons and taught others.

Ron and Candace were married on Nov. 8, 1986 and have five children between us; Mathew and Heather from his first marriage, Ardelle from her first marriage; and Eden and MacKenzie that they share together. Ron enjoyed time with his grandchildren, Kayla, Gavin, Teagen, Quincy, Genevieve, Trevor, and Elizabeth. They will all miss their PaPa, as they were a big part of his life.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at his home, 35 Rodgers Road in New Harbor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

