Ronald Michael Bowers passed away peacefully in March of 2023 following a valiant battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.

Ron was born in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 18, 1944 and was the youngest of seven children. He spent 35 years there in the printing industry before moving to Maine in 1998. This was where he launched an incredibly successful business as an expert house painter, always in demand and with wonderfully loyal customers. He and his wife, Barb, had a love of old houses and antiques, and renovated and restored five houses together. They loved to entertain and surrounded themselves with friends who became family. Ron would do anything for anybody, and had the biggest, most generous heart. He always went above and beyond, and touched so many, many lives.

Ron is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Barb. They were married for over 33 years. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Bowers; daughter, Lori Simpson and husband, Mike; son, Ron Bowers Jr.; stepson, Michael Foresta and wife, Jen; stepson, Matthew Foresta and wife, Kirstie; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Bowers in 2020.

Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. There will be a gathering for friends to express condolences from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at The 1812 Farm in Bristol. All are welcome.

